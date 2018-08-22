Renault: Development needs to match driver signing

Renault will continue to develop their RS18 throughout the second half of this year’s championship as they look to match their “offensive and decisive” signing of Daniel Ricciardo.

Earlier this month the Enstone team announced that Ricciardo would be joining them on a two-year deal from Red Bull Racing.

The Aussie will partner Nico Hulkenberg with Carlos Sainz off to McLaren to replace Fernando Alonso.

Our preview for the #BelgianGP continues with @Carlossainz55 talking us through a lap of @circuitspa. *Spoiler alert* It's a long one! #RSspirit pic.twitter.com/ITBIPymUxx — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) August 21, 2018

With Renault already having one eye on next year’s championship, managing director Cyril Abiteboul says they will continue to develop this year’s car, not only to defend their P4 in the standings but also to evaluate new parts for next season.

“It’s good to get back to track action after a well-needed rest for many during the summer shutdown,” Abiteboul said.

“The break provided us with the opportunity to recharge the batteries, reflect on the first part of the season, and prepare for the many challenges ahead of us until Abu Dhabi, in order to defend our current position in the Constructors’ Championship and allow Nico and Carlos to strengthen their places in the standings.

“Most of our resources are now focused in preparing for 2019, which is another important step in the team’s progress. Before that, we have to keep bringing developments to this year’s package to find gains wherever possible.

“We are pushing on with aero developments, and will bring some concepts at upcoming races onto the R.S.18 that are ultimately destined for next year’s car. We’ve been offensive and decisive in the driver market and now we have to do the same on both chassis and engine development.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories