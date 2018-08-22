Everything you need to know about the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is back at last! After almost a month without action, F1 action returns from its summer break with a trip to Spa for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Venue: Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

Weather forecast: Mixed weather is forecast for race weekend, with scattered showers predicted for Friday and Saturday. Conditions on race day are expected to be better with cloud only. Temperatures will be reasonably cool throughout the three-day weekend, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of just eight.

Circuit: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps



Laps: 44

Track length: 7.004km

Lap record: 1:46.577 (Sebastian Vettel, 2017)

Tyre allocation: Medium, soft, supersoft

DRS Zones: Along the Kemmel Straight and the start/finish straight

Last five winners in Belgium:

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

Broadcast schedule (All times are HKT)

Friday, 24th August

Practice 1 – 16:55-18:35

Practice 2 – 20:55-22:35

Saturday, 25th August

Practice 3 – 17:55-19:05

Qualifying – 20:30-22:40

Sunday, 26th August

Main Race – 20:00-23:30

