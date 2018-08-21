Stroll: Drivers are easy targets to blame

With Williams suffering their worst season in years, if ever, Lance Stroll says the drivers have become an “easy target to blame.”

Stroll has managed just one top result this season, a P8 in Baku, while his rookie team-mate Sergey Sirotkin has yet to even get off the mark.

With Williams struggling to find a way through their troubles, the finger has been pointed at the drivers.

Both are not only short on Formula 1 experience – this is only Stroll’s second season in the sport, but they were also helped to their race seat by cash injections.

As such Stroll says the drivers are easy targets to blame.

“I’m not entirely sure what the public perception is,” he told Autosport.

“All I can say is that we’re having a tough year, but the people involved in the team know that.

“Last year I was capable of getting the car to the points consistently and on a regular basis and this year I have good starts and get further up the grid and just kind of drop back.

“I don’t really think that experience is much to do with that.

“There are so many engineers and people in F1 who impact the car, I think the drivers are the easy ones to blame but if you had an experienced driver you’d find something else to blame.

“There’s always an easy target to blame, but we’re in the situation we’re in, we have to get out of it and that’s all I can really say.”

Stroll is expected to step up to Force India next season after his father, Lawrence, and a consortium purchased the team.

The Canadian driver is hoping whatever comes next will give him the chance to prove he is better than his current results.

He added: “Only time will tell whether I get that opportunity or whether I can get everything out of it.

“Last year, I was getting better results being a worse driver than I am this year.

“In my eyes that sums it up.”

