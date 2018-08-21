Gasly caught in his underwear during Red Bull call

Pierre Gasly was in his underwear when he got the call from Helmut Marko to tell he’s stepping up to a Red Bull race seat next season.

Gasly was up against Carlos Sainz to replace Daniel Ricciardo and seemed a sure bet after McLaren announced that they had signed Sainz for next season.

However, it wasn’t until the Frenchman returned home to France from his recent holiday that he learned of his promotion.

“When Helmut started the call with me I was in my underwear,” he revealed in an interview with the official Red Bull website. “When the call ended I ran around the house shouting to my mates and they all jumped in the pool straight away!

“There was so much excitement and I was so happy about it because it’s something I’ve wanted for a long time. Of course when I came into the Red Bull Junior programme that was the target, to drive in Formula 1 for this Team, so I was just so so happy and had so much excitement.

“There were a lot of emotions as well and I was just so shocked. I didn’t really know what I was saying to my mates, so I jumped in the pool and celebrated with my mates and family.

“It was even more special to be there with them as we only really get to spend one week a year together. We try to see each other every year, but of course, with the Formula 1 calendar, it’s difficult to see them.

“So to get the news during that week when I was with them was even better. They’ve supported me every weekend from my karting days and as I was moving up through the series. Celebrating with them, they were just super happy for me as well, so it was a great moment.”

The former Toro Rosso driver is now gearing up to take on the challenge that is Max Verstappen.

The duo have raced against one another in the past but never as team-mates.

“Being team-mates and mates with Max next season is really cool, because we get on really well and we’ve known each other for a really long time,” he said.

“We used to race against each other in karting in 2010 as a junior, so we’ve already raced together, but not for the same team. We’ve actually had a couple of close battles, sometimes good for me, sometimes not so good, but we really enjoyed that time.

“We really respect each other a lot as drivers, but also as friends, so I’m really excited to join him in the team with him. As we have a strong friendship it will be only a positive for the team.”

