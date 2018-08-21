Verstappen: Spa win would be up there with Austria

Max Verstappen reckons winning the Belgian Grand Prix would be right up there with his Austrian Grand Prix given that it is a “home race” for the Dutchman.

Although he races under the Dutch flag, Verstappen was born in Hasselt, Belgium, which is less than 100km away from Spa.

It is, therefore, the closest thing to a home race that Verstappen has in Formula 1.

As such the Red Bull driver admits taking the win at a “special” Spa-Francorchamps circuit would be as amazing as his 2018 win at Red Bull’s home race in Austria.

“Racing at Spa is always special,” he said.

“I was born just an hour down the road so it is pretty much a home race for me.

“You can see by the orange crowds and campsites full of Dutch caravans that the fans come out in force, this only adds to the home race feel.

“The win in Austria was amazing as it was Red Bull’s home race and there was a massive Dutch following.

“To win in Spa would be similar, orange and flags everywhere. I hope we can make them smile this year.”

Like many of his rivals, the 20-year-old is a huge fan of the circuit, but names Pouhon – not Eau Rouge – as his favourite section.

He added: “The track is set in the forest which makes it different to drive from other circuits.

“Eau Rouge is, of course, special but my favourite part is Pouhon, the fast lefts feel really nice.

“While at Spa you have to try the waffles and frites, they are a tradition and delicious.”

