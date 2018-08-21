Gasly to replace Ricciardo at Red Bull

Pierre Gasly will take Daniel Ricciardo’s vacant seat at Red Bull in 2019, the Milton Keynes outfit has announced.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, currently driving in his first full season at Red Bull affiliate Toro Rosso, said the promotion was “a dream come true”.

Red Bull have selected Gasly to become Max Verstappen’s team-mate after Ricciardo recently stunned the former world champions by announcing he would switch to Renault next season.

Team Principal Christian Horner has called Gasly “one of the most exciting young drivers in motorsport.”

Speaking about the move, Gasly said: “I’m so excited to be joining this top team.”

“It has been my goal to race for this team since I joined the Red Bull Junior Driver Programme in 2013, and this incredible opportunity is another step forward in my ambition to win Grands Prix and compete for World Championships.

“Red Bull has always looked to fight for championships or victories and that’s what I want. I’m a really competitive guy and when I do something it’s always to fight for the best and top positions.”

Red Bull have won three races so far in 2018 – with Ricciardo winning two and Verstappen one.

