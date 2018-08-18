Kubica driving style is ’70 per cent left hand’

Robert Kubica has said he has adapted the way he drives to compensate for the limitations in his right arm and hand.

Kubica, currently Williams’ reserve and development driver, has spoken at length about how he has had to change how he drives following his horrific crash at the Ronde di Andorra rally in February 2011.

The Pole says his left arm and hand have become stronger as a result and it is now his dominant side when driving a Formula 1 car.

“Many years ago, when I started testing with simulators, I asked my doctor if it’s possible I have much better sensitivity, more precision in my left arm,” Kubica told Autosport.

“Last year, I was asked by Renault to go to a medical centre where they test a lot of that stuff.

“Actually, my results for precision and speed and force of the left arm was at least 35% better than the best they have ever seen.

“Somehow, your body adapts to reality. If you are two-handed, healthy, you don’t need to be so precise with one arm.

“So, for example, when I’m driving, I’m driving around 70% left-handed and 30% right.

“If I were to try to do 50/50 like the old days, I would not manage it.”

A post shared by Robert Kubica (@robertkubica_real) on Aug 1, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

And while Kubica concedes that he does drive one-handed sometimes to give his left hand a rest, it is in a far less dangerous way compared to what he was doing before his accident.

“In 2010, I was doing Eau Rouge with Renault in qualifying with one hand because I was covering the hole to stop the rear wing and I was going through Eau Rouge one-handed,” he added.

“This was much more dangerous than my driving now, because then I was really driving only one-handed.

“Of course, there are moments where I drive only right-handed or let’s say left-hand on the straight, I’m recovering my left hand.

“But this comes automatically and I think I’m very lucky in my position because I have always driven not in a physical way at all.

“I drive very relaxed. I’ve spoken with other drivers who have to hold the steering wheel [tightly] otherwise they can’t drive it.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories