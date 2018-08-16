McLaren confirm Carlos Sainz for 2019

Carlos Sainz will race for McLaren next season having signed a “multi-year” deal with the Woking team.

CLICK HERE for the F1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

Earlier this week McLaren confirmed that Fernando Alonso would be leaving the team at the end of this season.

The Spaniard, who has spent 17 seasons in Formula 1, has decided to retire with his seat at McLaren going to his compatriot, Sainz.

Extremely happy and proud to announce that I will be joining the @McLarenF1 family next year. Dream come true to drive for such a legendary team! pic.twitter.com/7pjSTNt6UG — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 16, 2018

“I’m delighted to finally be able to confirm that I’ll be a McLaren driver from the 2019 season. It’s something I’ve been looking at for a while and I’m very excited about this next chapter in my career,” he said.

“I’ve been a McLaren fan for as long as I can remember. It’s a great name in the sport with an incredible heritage, and the list of drivers that have raced for McLaren over the years are among the heroes of Formula 1.

“Fernando is, of course, one of them, so it’s particularly special that I’ll be taking his seat as part of the next generation of Spanish racing drivers behind the wheel of a McLaren.

“Finally, I’d like to thank everyone at McLaren for giving me this opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream. The team has a long-term plan for the future and I’m very much looking forward to playing a key role in its journey back to success.”

Although Sainz is joining McLaren from Renault, he is, in fact, saying goodbye to Red Bull as well as it was the energy drink company that brought him into F1.

Zak Brown, McLaren chief, added: “We’re incredibly excited to have Carlos join us as a McLaren driver. We’ve been assessing him for some time now and rate him very highly among the next generation of young talent emerging through the ranks in Formula 1.

“Carlos brings with him the perfect blend of youth and experience. Although he’s just 23, he’ll be starting his fifth season in the sport with us and will bring with him a huge amount of racing experience, both in Formula 1 and with our partner Renault.

“It’s no secret that Carlos is a huge admirer of Fernando’s, and it’s fitting that he will be stepping into his seat as a Spaniard with a legendary name in motorsport. We think he’ll be a great fit for McLaren and we’re really excited to have him join us from next season and beyond.”

McLaren has yet to confirm whether Stoffel Vandoorne will stay on as Sainz’s team-mate, the team saying that will be revealed in due course.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories