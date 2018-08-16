Renault: No Ricciardo race wins until 2020

Daniel Ricciardo is jumping ship to Renault in the hope of a new challenge, and that’s exactly what faces him with Cyril Abiteboul conceding he won’t have a race winning car until 2020.

Ricciardo recently shocked the Formula 1 community when he announced he would be leaving Red Bull at the end of this season.

Although Red Bull insisted they were willing to meet all of the Aussie’s demands, Ricciardo revealed he wanted a new challenge with Renault.

Next season the 29-year-old will partner Nico Hulkenberg with Renault’s F1 boss Abiteboul saying his signing is recognition of the improvement Renault has made over the past year.

“His commitment proves our will to accelerate the catching-up process to the top teams,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.

“It is also recognition of the work we have done over the past two and a half years.

“The talent and charisma of Daniel are a big bonus for the team.

“We have to repay that trust by providing him with the best possible car.”

However, Abiteboul admits Ricciardo will have to wait at least a season before he wins his first grand prix as a Renault driver.

“We sold him on the goal of fighting for championships in 2021 and to start winning, I hope, in 2020, but not before,” he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

