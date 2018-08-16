Steiner: Don’t complain about our Ferrari engines

Guenther Steiner says Mercedes’ customers cannot complain that Ferrari and its customers now have the best engine, given that they’ve had it for the past four years.

This year’s championship has seen Ferrari and its customers – Haas and Sauber – racing with arguably the best engine on the Formula 1 grid.

Not only has this seen Ferrari take the fight to Mercedes in the title race but Haas and Sauber have managed 18 top-ten results between them.

As such Haas are fifth in the championship while Sauber are ninth.

Several teams have complained, with Fernando Alonso, who races for Renault-powered McLaren, summing it up by saying they are racing “three Ferrari” teams given Haas and Sauber’s close association with the Scuderia.

Haas team Principal Steiner isn’t fazed.

“Mercedes customers shouldn’t complain because they had a very good engine the last four years,” the Haas team boss told Motorsport.com.

“The first years of these regulations, if you didn’t have a Mercedes engine, you were nowhere.

“Now Ferrari has overtaken them and everybody having a Ferrari engine are critiqued – ‘Oh, you’ve got the good engine’.

“Yeah we have. So did you the last four years and you didn’t take advantage of it.

“So what can I do? I’m very happy. If the other ones are unhappy, I cannot help them.”