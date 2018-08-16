Michael Schumacher and family moving to Spain

Michael Schumacher and his family are moving to a new mansion on the Spanish island of Majorca, according to reports.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is ready to move to the property in the town of Andratx, Swiss magazine L’illustre reported.

The F1 legend’s wife Corinna bought the property, formerly owned by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, for around €30 million earlier this year.

The estate, which was pictured on a tweet from the magazine, measures a total of 161,000 square feet.

Gravement handicapé depuis près de cinq ans, l’ancien champion du monde de Formule 1 Michael Schumacher va s’installer en Espagne. Tous les détails à découvrir ce matin en kiosque dans @Lillustre. #MichaelSchumacher #Mallorca #Formule1 pic.twitter.com/ycZk82eiPF — Arnaud Bédat (@ArnaudBedat) August 14, 2018

The news will provoke fresh interest into the physical condition of the 49-year old, who has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in 2013.

Schumacher was placed into a coma for six months after suffering serious head injuries and has been living at his Swiss home ever since.

“I can officially confirm that Michael Schumacher will come to settle in our community and that everything is set up here to welcome him,” mayor of Andratx Katia Rouarch, told the magazine.

The reports didn’t say when Schumacher would be moving into the mansion.