McLaren reportedly set to confirm Sainz

McLaren will reportedly confirm Carlos Sainz as Fernando Alonso’s replacement before the end of this week.

CLICK HERE for the F1 Standings, Videos, Opinions, Race Centre and News

Earlier this week Alonso announced he was quitting Formula 1 at the end of this season.

Just how good was @alo_oficial ? FOX Sports Asia takes a look at his career in numbers.https://t.co/w4LFoUWXIQ — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 15, 2018

The double World Champion, who has yet to confirm his 2019 plans, did leave the door open for a possible return to McLaren should the team get it right in the coming years.

Alonso’s announcement has all but assured Sainz, already linked to McLaren, a race-seat for next year’s championship.

According to ESPN, the Renault driver has signed a two-year deal to race for McLaren with the team set to make the announcement later this week.

We are gonna we miss you a lot @alo_oficial ! My passion for this sport started thanks to you and I consider myself a very lucky guy to have shared 4 years of f1 racing with one of the best ever. Time to keep profiting from the 2nd half of the season! pic.twitter.com/I1PEmn19Qq — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 14, 2018

The only question remaining is who will partner Sainz.

While Stoffel Vandoorne believes he has done enough to secure his future, test driver Lando Norris is keen to step up to a Formula 1 race seat next season.

The latter responded to the announcement that Alonso is walking away from F1 with a tweet saying “interesting.”

Sainz’s move to McLaren is likely to see Pierre Gasly step up into the vacant Red Bull seat, opened by Daniel Ricciardo’s move to Renault.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories