IndyCar: No Alonso or McLaren deal just yet

While many thought Tuesday’s announcement Fernando Alonso is leaving F1 would be followed up by one saying he’s off to IndyCar, Mark Miles says that won’t be resolved until “closer to the end of the year”.

Earlier this week McLaren and Fernando Alonso announced that this year’s campaign would be his last in Formula 1.

Although the double World Champion left the door open to a possible return should McLaren come good in the future, he is expected to look at America for his future.

Chasing motor racing’s Triple Crown, Alonso is thought to be wanting to race full-time in the IndyCar series.

Most reports suggest he could do it with McLaren much in the same way as he contested the 2017 Indianapolis 500 in a tie-in between McLaren and Andretti Autosport.

For now, though, Miles, the President and CEO of Hulman & Company which owns IndyCar, says nothing has been set in a stone.

“The announcement certainly has fuelled excitement among IndyCar fans who hope that Alonso will compete throughout the championship in 2019,” Miles said.

“McLaren is working to put all the necessary arrangements in place, and we are supporting their efforts.

“I don’t expect this to be resolved until closer to the end of this year.”

