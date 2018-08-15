Alonso retires: A career in numbers

Fans of Formula 1 shed a tear on Tuesday when Fernando Alonso revealed he would be retiring from the sport at the end of the current season.

The 37-year old Spaniard’s announcement had been expected, with Indycar likely to be his next destination.

Nevertheless, Alonso’s departure will leave a huge void in the sport as a man widely regarded as one of most talented drivers of all time calls it quits.

We take a look at the career of the man from Oviedo.

2 – The number of World Championships (2005 and 2006). At the time he became the youngest ever dual champion (aged 25)

4 – How many teams Alonso represented in Formula 1 in six different spells (Minardi, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari)

Saddened to find out that this was our last glimpse of Fernando #Alonso as a #Formula1 driver at our circuit! #F1 #McLaren pic.twitter.com/yaTEBdcJbP — Bahrain Int. Circuit (@BAH_Int_Circuit) August 14, 2018

15 – His best run of consecutive podium finishes (set during the 2005 and 2006 championship winning seasons)

22 – Alonso’s age when he won his first grand prix (Hungary in 2003) – a record since beaten by Sebastian Vettel and now Max Verstappen. It’s also the number of pole positions he achieved

32 – Number of grand prix wins in his F1 career (placing him sixth on the all-time list, Schumacher leads with 91)

97 – Times Alonso has finished on the podium

176 – Total of consecutive GP starts between 2005 and 2014

240 – The number of race finishes in his career (a record)

2001 – Alonso’s Formula 1 debut season

