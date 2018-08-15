Dear F1… I love you too. From Alonso

Fernando Alonso announced he’s quitting Formula 1 at the end of this season and gave a poignant goodbye to the sport via social media.

The double World Champion, who many believe could be off to IndyCar in 2019, spoke of his “very good times”, some “really bad.”

He added: “I’ve seen you changing, some times for good, some times in my opinion for bad.

“Every time I close the visor of my helmet I feel your warm embrace, your energy, there is nothing like it.

“But today I have some other bigger challenges and this year while I’m still driving at my best is how I want to remember you.

“I will always be grateful to you.”

