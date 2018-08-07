Brundle: ‘Travesty if Sainz doesn’t land strong drive’

Carlos Sainz deserves to have a “strong” seat in Formula 1; that’s according former driver-turned-commentator Martin Brundle.

Sainz’s future in Formula 1 is up in the air after the Spaniard learnt that he won’t be retained by Renault next season.

Instead the team have announced Daniel Ricciardo as his replacement with the Aussie partnering Nico Hulkenberg in 2019.

That, though, could yet work out for Sainz who is the heir apparent to Ricciardo’s Red Bull race seat.

But with reports suggesting Max Verstappen does not want the Spaniard as his team-mate after a bit of tension between the two when they were partners at Toro Rosso, Sainz is expected to sign with McLaren.

For now, though, nothing has been confirmed.

“If Carlos Sainz doesn’t get a strong drive in F1 next year it will be a travesty, annoy me intensely, and reflect badly on F1,” Brundle said on Twitter.

Sainz is currently 11th in this year’s championship with 30 points, 22 behind team-mate Hulkenberg.