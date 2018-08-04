Wolff: Lauda’s recovery is not a race

Toto Wolff has wished Niki Lauda a “speedy recovery” but acknowledges he will need time after undergoing a lung transplant.

Lauda became ill during a recent holiday to Ibiza, suffering with “severe flu” according to reports.

However, it was soon apparent that it was more than that.

Earlier this week the Vienna General announced that the F1 legend had undergone a lung transplant due to “a severe affection of the lung.”

Lauda suffered lung injuries in his fiery crash at the Nurburgring in 1976.

Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff took to social media to wish the triple World Champion well.

He said: “Although we should enjoy the start of our summer holidays this evening, none of us at Mercedes will pretend that we feel happy – our thoughts are rather with Niki, Birgit and the Lauda family…

“The world knows Niki as an F1 legend with incredible power and resilience. For all of us at Mercedes, he is our chairman, our mentor and our friend.

“We have missed him by our side in Hockenheim and Hungary, and can’t wait to have him back with us…

“The recovery he faces is not a race. But I’m sure he will soon be telling every nurse and doctor that he has had enough of hospital.

“We wish him a safe and speedy recovery – in that order – and send all our positive energy to him and his family.

“I miss you, my friend.”

