Kubica: Everything is easier 12 months on

Testing for Williams at the Hungaroring, Robert Kubica says “everything is easier” 12 months since returning to the Formula 1 scene.

This time last year, the former F1 driver was testing for Renault in the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test.

Although that did not yield the career move that he wanted, it did pave the way for him to land a Williams reserve driver role.

As such Kubica was back in action at the Hungaroring this week, revealing that he’s feeling more at ease with today’s F1 cars.

“It was all OK,” he said of his Budapest outing.

“We did have a bit of a mixed program with some data collection for next year, and trying to understand how we can make the car work better for next year’s car.

“But we did do a few runs with a current specification car as well. So the feeling was good.

“Twelve months ago I was here for the first time with Renault, and after 12 months I can say everything is easier!

“One year ago everything was new for me, especially with the new generation of Formula 1, and now everything is more familiar, easier and I’m more confident.

“So all good.”

The Pole’s run on Wednesday ended with him putting in the laps in a multi-coloured FW41 with the Williams decked out in three different coloured flo-vis paints.

“It was just more for the aero guys to get more information about it and what it does to the rest of the car and how the airflow is going to be distributed differently.

“We did end up also with trying a new livery on the last run with new paint. It looked nice, so maybe a change for next year!”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories