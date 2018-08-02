Ricciardo: Red Bull deal will be done by Spa

Daniel Ricciardo says he will “definitely” have a new Red Bull deal in hand before Formula 1 returns to action at the Belgian Grand Prix.

With Mercedes confirming Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for next season, one of Ricciardo’s two options should he choose to leave Red Bull was firmly shut.

And the other, Ferrari, isn’t looking promising with Ricciardo revealing they haven’t shown the sort of interest he expect.

According to reports, the Scuderia are unwilling to pair Ricciardo’s wage bill with that of Sebastian Vettel’s.

As such the Aussie is expected to re-sign with Red Bull and had thought that would be done before the summer break.

It hasn’t, and he now says it will be concluded just after.

“I was just making it up so you guys would stop asking me,” Ricciardo said.

“It’ll definitely be done by Spa so whether it gets announced over the break or at Spa but it’s just a little bit of fine-tuning.

“It’s all good. You will hear something soon I’m sure.”

