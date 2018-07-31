Ricciardo: It is a good time for the break

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that the summer break has come at exactly the right time for himself and Red Bull.

After Max Verstappen’s win in Austria, the team have struggled, earning just a single points finish at Silverstone, the Hockenheimring and Hungaroring.

Neither driver has finished on the podium since the Dutchman’s win, and Daniel Ricciardo hasn’t been in the top three since his win in Monaco.

When asked if the summer break was coming at a good time or a bad time, he simply replied:

“I think a good time.”

The Aussie has had a dreadful run of bad luck, culminating in engine penalties in Germany, before rain caused havoc in qualifying for the Hungarian GP.

Because of this luck, Ricciardo has not been happy with the car and wants to get away for a bit.

“We had a triple header to try to get one [win], and now this doubleheader and at least up until today it hasn’t really turned around, or I’ve got any revenge so to speak. So, it’s a good time for the break,” he said.

“I need some time away from the car. I am growing frustrated with these problems, so probably it’s healthy for me to have some time off.”

After the race on Sunday, he said that it was nice to finish on a high, and that he would be heading away from race cars to escape for a few weeks.

