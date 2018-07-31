F1 shelves Bahrain pre-season test plans

Formula 1 won’t hold its pre-season tests in Bahrain next year as there wasn’t “enough support” for a change of venue, according to Paddy Lowe.

Earlier this month there was talk of moving pre-season testing to Bahrain in order to make the most of the eight days.

This year’s tests, held at the Barcelona circuit in Spain, were hampered by cold temperatures and even a snow day.

But while Liberty Media and the FIA were reported to be in favour of swapping venues, it seems the teams are not.

“As far as I know that’s not going to happen now,” Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe told Motorsport.com.

“I think during this week it’s become clear that there isn’t enough support to do it.

“I think it’s being discussed where exactly to go. There was a meeting about it today.

“I think Barcelona’s [been] suggested, Jerez is an option. I think it has been resurfaced, that’s why it’s in the frame.

“There may be other places to consider but they would be the two most likely.”

Testing is scheduled to take place from February 18th for four days with the second outing beginning on February 26.

