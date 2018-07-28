FP3: Vettel claims P1 with new lap record

Sebastian Vettel set a new lap record in the heat at the Hungaroring while Mercedes found the going a bit tough in final practice.

Another sweltering hot session awaited the drivers as FP3 got underway at the Hungaroring with the track temperature up to 51’C.

Vettel sends a warning shot and immediately beats Bottas' time His 1:16.170 is the new track record 🔥#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/XiwiLlh7BI — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2018

Kimi Raikkonen clocked the first lap time of the session, a 1:17.110, a quick start given that Sebastian Vettel topped Friday’s second practice with a 1:16.834.

Running the ultrasoft tyres, Vettel responded to his team-mate’s time and a brief challenge from the Mercedes drivers with a 1:16.343 – he did so despite running a bit wide.

Lewis Hamilton lined up fourth, 0.944s down, as he complained of brake vibrations.

He wasn’t the only one with brake issues as Charles Leclerc asked Sauber to “please” look at his brakes as he felt the rear ones were too cold.

Daniel Ricciardo went fifth quickest on the ultras while Max Verstappen held down sixth place on the soft Pirellis.

Both Red Bull drivers had moments in the traffic with Ricciardo almost meeting Kevin Magnussen while Leclerc was left waving apologetically to Verstappen.

So much waving this morning in Hungary! Leclerc and Verstappen greet one another at Turn 1 👋👋#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6LfPv3NV41 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2018

A new set of ultrasofts and Raikkonen went purple in the first and second sectors but locked up a bit at Turn 13 which cost him a shot at P1. He did, however, make it a Ferrari 1-2 behind Vettel.

Bottas had a brief stint in P1 only for Vettel to come back with a 1:16.177 – a new lap record.

While he was doing that Hamilton was spinning and Bottas was thumping barriers at Turn 6 as he joined his team-mate in spin class.

The session ended with Vettel P1, 0.059s ahead of Bottas, while Raikkonen was third.

Hamilton finished fourth ahead of Ricciardo and Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz put in a late run to claim ‘best of the rest’ ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, Romain Grosjean and Pierre Gasly.

Times:

1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:16.170 16 Laps

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.059s 17 laps

3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.203s 16 laps

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.579s 17 laps

5 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0.633s 11 laps

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.776s 14 laps

7 Carlos Sainz Renault 1.584s 17 laps

8 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1.913s 18 laps

9 Romain Grosjean Haas 1.914s 19 laps

10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1.969s 22 laps

11 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2.06s 17 laps

12 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 2.082s 19 laps

13 Charles Leclerc Sauber 2.206s 19 laps

14 Fernando Alonso McLaren 2.297s 15 laps

15 Esteban Ocon Force India 2.342s 20 laps

16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 2.46s 17 laps

17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 2.619s 14 laps

18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 2.672s 18 laps

19 Sergio Perez Force India 2.792s 18 laps

20 Lance Stroll Williams 2.962s 20 laps