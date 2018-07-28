‘McLaren will have to wait a long time for Key’

McLaren won’t be getting their hands on James Key any time soon with Red Bull insists he will see out his Toro Rosso contract.

Earlier this week McLaren confirmed that Key would be heading to Woking as their new technical director after a period of gardening leave from Toro Rosso.

Franz Tost: "James Key has a long term valid contract with the team. The contents of the contract are confidential, therefore we won’t comment on any of the details." pic.twitter.com/RUkmdrFtKj — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) July 26, 2018

The announcement has annoyed Toro Rosso who insist Key has a long-term contract and won’t be going anywhere just yet.

Red Bull have now weighed in with motorsport advisor Helmut Marko voicing his displeasure over McLaren’s handling of the matter.

“He has a long-term contract with Toro Rosso,” Marko told Motorsport.com.

“We had a discussion with Zak [Brown], and instead of coming back to us, there was a press release done.

“So we’ll stick to the contract, and McLaren will have to wait for quite a long time.”

Key’s contract is believed to run through to 2020, and Marko says he will see out every day of that.

“Of course. There’s a contract for quite a long time. Why do we have contracts?” he added.

“We have to analyse the whole situation. As McLaren is making press announcements, we have to look seriously at the legal situation.”

“But it’s sure we won’t release him earlier.”

