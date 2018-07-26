Hungarian Grand Prix: Talking points

This weekend’s race in Hungary is the last one before the drivers and teams enjoy a well-deserved mid-season break. It could also prove crucial to the championship race depending on what transpires.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the major points for discussion.

Advantage Red Bull?

As a slow circuit that puts the emphasis on handling, braking and traction, the Hungaroring is thought to favour Red Bull, so expect Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo to be challenging for spots on the podium come Sunday. Ricciardo will be especially keen to bounce back after taking a penalty hit in Germany, while Max Verstappen will want to keep up his recent good form. After a couple of DNFs in the last two races, Christian Horner and the Red Bull team will also be hoping to improve, and score some serious points to help them close the gap between themselves and second-placed Ferrari before the mid-season break.

Hamilton needs to stay focused

After a great weekend in Germany, you would have expected Lewis Hamilton to be over the moon, considering he had just won a race after starting from 14th place on the grid. But no, the four-time world champion was soon back on social media attacking ex-drivers for their negativity during the TV race commentary, adding that positivity and love always wins – similar words to those he used when crossing the finish line at the Sachsenring on Sunday. He later deleted the post.

Sometimes it’s hard to fathom exactly what Hamilton is thinking. The Brit is a great driver no doubt, but his personality is such that he often finds himself creating or getting involved in needless controversy that takes the focus off the actual racing, something his team would rather avoid.

Mercedes would probably love it if Hamilton kept his thoughts to himself and just concentrated on what he does best – winning races.

Ferrari’s sad week

This weekend will no doubt be a tough one for everyone at Ferrari following the sudden death of former Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne. He was a big personality that many credited with helping turn around Scuderia Ferrari and helping them get back to challenging for top spot in the last couple of years. He will be sadly missed. Marchione was at the Hungaroring last year to see Ferrari achieve a 1-2 finish and a similar result this weekend would be a fitting tribute to a giant of the automotive world.

Sebastian Vettel would also be overjoyed to get back in the points after throwing away what looked to be a certain victory with his disastrous error in Germany.

One more twist in the plot?

2018 has so far proven to be a lot more exciting than anyone could have predicted, with victories spread evenly between the big three teams and no one driver dominating. Collisions between the top men, mechanical failures and amateur errors by experienced drivers have all added up to an exciting season, while the lead for both championships has changed hands almost every race weekend – Hamilton’s win in Germany saw the driver’s championship lead change hands for the fourth time in five races.

With one more race before the mid-season break, can Hamilton win in Hungary to extend his 17-point lead further, or will Vettel strike back once more? With each race proving almost impossible to predict, it is hard to say. But it sure will be fun to watch what happens.

