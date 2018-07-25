Everything you need to know about the Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to capitalise on his fortunate win in Germany last time out as Formula 1 heads into the last race before the mid-season break – the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Venue: Mogyoród near Budapest, Hungary

Weather forecast: After the rain last weekend in Germany, it looks like being another wet one in Hungary with scattered showers forecast for all three days. Maximum temperatures are forecast to be around 30°C Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while lows of around 19°C are expected.

Track: Hungaroring

Laps: 70

Track length: 4.381km

Race distance: 306.630km

Lap record: 1:19.071 (Michael Schumacher, 2004)

Tyre allocation: Medium, soft, ultrasoft

DRS Zones: The start-finish straight and between Turn 1 and Turn 2

Last five winners in Hungary:

2017: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2014: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2013: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Broadcast schedule (All times are HKT)

Friday, July 27

Practice Session 1: 4.55pm – 6.35pm

Practice Session 2: 8.55pm – 10.35pm

Saturday, July 28

Practice Session 3: 5.55pm – 7.05pm

Qualifying – 8.30pm – 10.40pm

Sunday, July 29

Main Race – 8pm – 11.30pm

