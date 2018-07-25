Report: Stroll senior ‘set to buy’ Force India

Lance Stroll could be off to Force India next season with reports claiming his father is, or will soon be, the new owner of Force India.

According to a report in Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, Force India are holding the key to the midfield driver market as the team’s future could determine that of several drivers.

Journalist Michael Schmidt reports that there is “speculation that Force India will file for bankruptcy” with Stroll stepping in as their saviour.

Auto Bild is reporting something similar, although they go as far as to question “whether he has secured a majority stake or if the team now belongs completely to him.”

Should the reports of Stroll’s investment in Force India prove to be true, his son Lance is then expected to make the move over from Williams.

The silly season rumour mill suggests he will partner Sergio Perez with Esteban Ocon off to either Renault or McLaren.

Should the Frenchman swap to McLaren, that could put Stoffel Vandoorne out of a drive while if he moves to Renault, Carlos Sainz will head to McLaren, and Vandoorne will again be out of a drive.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories