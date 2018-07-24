Mercedes feared Hamilton penalty in Germany

Lewis Hamilton was told multiple times to “keep building that gap” as Mercedes feared he may be penalised for aborting a pit stop in the German GP.

In what he billed as the “most confusing second and a half”, Hamilton was told to “box” behind the Safety Car.

He aborted that, heading back out onto the track by cutting across the grass as his engineer Peter Bonnington said: “stay out, stay out, in, in, in.”

🗣️“It’s been emotional, the most emotional day, up and down…” Read @LewisHamilton's reaction to a crazy day at the #GermanGP🏁🏎️https://t.co/piHYOdRVUi — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 23, 2018

Hamilton’s action risked a penalty as drivers are not permitted to cut the line between the pit entry and the track.

As such Mercedes feared he could lose the win through a penalty and spent the final laps of the 67-lap grand prix urging him to “keep building the gap” to Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton took the chequered flag 4.4s ahead of his team-mate but after a stewards investigation avoided a penalty, instead giving a reprimand for his antics.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted to Motorsport.com that the team feared a penalty could be coming Hamilton’s way.

He said: “We were covering all bases.

“You know these things. [There] is pretty much room for interpretation.

“We just wanted to disappear in the distance as much as we could.”

