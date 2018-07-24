Miami Grand Prix ‘postponed’ to 2020

Formula 1 won’t be heading to Miami next season after failing to secure the necessary contracts due to “complicated negotiations”.

Formula 1’s owners Liberty Media had hoped to add a second American race to the calendar in 2019 and were pushing for a grand prix on the streets of Miami.

That, though, has been delayed until at least 2020.

“In the last few months we have worked diligently alongside our promoter Stephen Ross of RSE Ventures, the City of Miami and Miami Dade County, to realise our ambition to bring a Formula 1 Grand Prix to Miami,” explained F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches.

“And we have made significant progress. However, these are complicated negotiations.

“Whilst our preference would have been to race in Miami in 2019, there was always a point by which delivering the best possible wheel-to-wheel racing experience for our fans, drivers and teams wouldn’t be possible in the time available.

“We have now reached that point as far as racing in Miami in 2019 is concerned.

“However, we are taking a long-term view and as a result, we have decided, in consultation with the Miami authorities, to postpone sign-off until later in the summer, with the aim of running the first Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in the 2020 season.”

With Germany not taking its place on next year’s calendar, the season is set to be reduced to 20 grands prix.

