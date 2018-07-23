German Grand Prix: Five things we learned

Lewis Hamilton stormed to a much-needed victory at Hockenheim on Sunday in a race packed full of incident and accident.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five of the hottest topics from race weekend.

Crazy season continues

The only thing that is predictable about this Formula 1 season so far is that it is totally unpredictable. With Hamilton starting in 14th position and the in-form Sebastian Vettel starting from pole, few would have foreseen Hamilton earning the win that takes him back to the top of the drivers championship. But that is exactly what happened after Vettel made what he called a “huge mistake” that allowed his rival to capitalise in the latest installment of this topsy-turvy year. In fact, the only thing we can be sure of it seems is that there are going to be many more twists and turns before the end of this enthralling 2018 racing season.

Hamilton rides his luck

Yes, Lewis Hamilton drove well in Germany following his disastrous result in qualifying, but the four-time world champion must be thanking his lucky stars as well as the rain gods after Sunday’s unexpected victory. First the heavens opened to make conditions tricky and cause his rival Vettel to slide off the circuit in a potentially huge error as far as the title race is concerned.

Then, he was handed the benefit of the doubt over his aborted entry to the pit lane during a Safety Car break, the stewards opting not to penalise him for cutting across the grass. Kimi Raikkonen was penalised five seconds for a similar incident at Baku in 2016, a penalty that would have seen Hamilton demoted to second place. But officials decided not to punish Hamilton after a review, saying there was no danger to any other competitors – much to the chagrin of Ferrari fans.

Will this controversial decision have any effect on the outcome of the championship? Only time will tell.

Red Bull write off

Hockenheim was not a happy hunting ground for the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, Verstappen being undone by tyre decisions that cost him a podium, while Ricciardo ironically suffering from a power unit failure in a race where he had already incurred grid penalties for swapping out engine parts. After taking the hit this weekend, Ricciardo and his team will be hoping for better next weekend at the more Red-Bull friendly track in Hungary.

Vettel becoming more error prone?

Another race, another error by Sebastian Vettel. The German added to his growing tally of mistakes this season after skidding off the track in Hockenheim while looking at a nailed on win.

Add that to costly snafus at Baku and France and people are beginning to question whether Ferrari’s main man has what it takes mentally to come out on top of a head-to-head battle with Hamilton over the course of a season.

Vettel has insisted that he is “not worried” by his growing list of errors and will continue to drive aggressively, but if he keeps on making mistakes that cost him valuable points in the title race then surely his Mercedes bosses will be concerned. Vettel needs to cut out any further problems going forward if he is to stand a chance of claiming his fifth title.

Red-letter day for Renault

Sunday was a good day for Renault and Nico Hulkenburg as the German secured fifth place to keep his team ahead of the chasing pack, despite team-mate Carlos Sainz’s misfortune with a Safety-Car related penalty. With Haas publicly committed to chasing down the French team for fourth spot, the result will have come as a welcome one as it keeps Renault well ahead of the Americans and Force India in the race to be the best of the rest.

