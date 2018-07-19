German Grand Prix: Talking points

The German Grand Prix takes place this week with defending champions Mercedes eager to make up for some mixed results in recent weeks.

FOX Sports Asia looks at some of the main points of discussion ahead of race weekend at Hockenheim.

Mercedes need home comfort

Despite Lewis Hamilton’s remarkable second place at Silverstone following his coming together with Kimi Raikkonen on Lap One, things haven’t been going too well for the Silver Arrows in recent weeks. Since Hamilton’s win in France, a double retirement in Austria and the incidents and accusations in England have seen lots of points lost, a fact team chief Toto Wolff is all too aware of. With Mercedes now trailing Ferrari by 20 points in the constructor’s race, and Sebastian Vettel squeezing into the lead ahead of Hamilton, the German team need a good weekend at Hockenheim in order to get things back on track.

Kimi under pressure?

It’s now been more than five years or 104 races since Kimi Raikkonen last whizzed past a chequered flag. Australia 2013 was the scene of the Finn’s last victory and although he insists he is not under any pressure to win, rumours that he is to be replaced at the end of the season by Sauber’s Charles Leclerc continue to abound. “It does not affect the way I drive,” said Raikkonen recently of his win drought. “When you win, you’re not a different driver,” he added. Ferrari bosses may not share the same sentiment, it seems.

What price a Vettel victory?

Local boy Sebastian Vettel has yet to win a Grand Prix at Hockenheim, although he did win at the Nuerburgring in 2013. A victory this weekend would be all the more sweeter for the German as it would also see him extend his eight-point lead over his nearest rival Hamilton. A double whammy!

If Vettel is to achieve that and break his duck at Hockenheim then starting from the front row looks to be key. Six of the winners in the last 10 races here have started from pole while only once has the winner started off the front row (Fernando Alonso from third place in 2005).

The future looks bleak

While Liberty Media have big plans for the future of F1, it seems that the German Grand Prix may not be part of that future. The race has only been held in alternate seasons since 2014 and on the last couple of occasions the attendances have been disappointing.

It’s a far cry from the days of Michael Schumacher, who was a guaranteed crowd draw. No disrespect to Sebastian Vettel, or Nico Rosberg before him, but they just don’t seem to have the same appeal as the seven-time former world champion.

Although this year’s race appears to be a sell-out, with Max Verstappen’s orange army making up a large contingent of the crowd, the contract is up after this year’s race and it remains to be seen if there will be another German Grand Prix in the near future.

