Everything you need to know about the German Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads back to Hockenheim after a one-year hiatus for the 11th race on this year’s calendar – the German Grand Prix.

Venue: Hockenheim in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Weather forecast: The forecast doesn’t look good for race weekend. Friday will be hot with cloudy conditions and temperatures reaching a maximum of 33 degrees, but this will change on Saturday as thunderstorms are expected while the mercury will drop to 24 degrees. Rain is also predicted for race day. Lows will remain constant throughout the weekend, hovering around the 17 degree mark.

Track: Hockenheimring

Laps: 67

Track length: 4.574km

Lap record: 1:13.780 (Kimi Raikkonen, 2004)

Tyre allocation: Medium, soft, ultrasoft

We’re skipping compounds for the #F1 Grand Prix that skips years!

Welcome back #GermanGP, time to see how things have changed: https://t.co/epOzpuniR5 pic.twitter.com/6biwhTe6v3 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 16, 2018

DRS Zones:

Last five winners in Germany:

2016: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2012: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

2011: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

Broadcast schedule (All times are HKT)

Friday, 20th July

Practice 1 – 16:55-18:35

Practice 2 – 20:55-22:35

Saturday, 21st July

Practice 3 – 17:55-19:05

Qualifying – 20:30-22:30

Sunday, 22nd July

Main Race – 20:00-23:30

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories