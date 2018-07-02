Austrian Grand Prix: Talking points

The Austrian Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen grab a first victory of the season and a first ever home win for Red Bull as the drivers suffered tyre problems.

The race delivered an above average level of thrills and spills and reminded defending champions Mercedes that they can take nothing for granted.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the main talking points of the race.

Verstappen comes good

After a difficult start to the season, things are finally beginning to come good for the young Dutchman. Significant errors cost him in the first six races of the season and led to increased criticism of his temperament, but he has turned things around drastically since Monaco with three consecutive podiums. In Austria, Verstappen kept his cool, running the race to perfection amidst problems with blistering tyres to deliver Red Bull their first victory on their home circuit, while further burgeoning his now almost repaired reputation. It was a fourth Grand Prix win for the talented youngster and arguably his most important given what has gone on beforehand. A sign of things to come from a rapidly maturing Verstappen?

Hamilton’s worst weekend

After leading for the early part of the race, Hamilton was denied what looked at one point a certain win by a combination of poor team strategy, bad luck with the car and tyre problems. It ended with his first retirement in 34 races (Malaysia in 2016). Unsurprisingly, the famously temperamental Brit was not happy and went on a rant against all offenders, warning his team that they couldn’t afford to throw points away in what is becoming an increasingly tight race for both the drivers and constructors championships. Luckily for Mercedes, Hamilton calmed down rather quickly and later reassured the Silver Arrows that he had “full confidence” in the team and their ability to bounce back from what was a thoroughly disappointing weekend. For the sake of his title chances, and with his home Grand Prix this weekend, he must be praying that it happens quickly.

Mercedes under pressure

Sunday was a very bad day for Mercedes. After looking like they were on for an easy 1-2 finish, things went wrong very quickly as first Valtteri Bottas retired after a loss of hydraulic pressure, and then Lewis Hamilton also had to pull out following problems with his fuel pressure.

Add to that the tactical blunder that saw Hamilton give up first place and losing the lead in both title races, and it was probably the worst weekend in recent memory for the Germans. Indeed, the stats seem to bear that out as it was the team’s first double DNF since Spain in 2016, while it was a first double mechanical retirement in more than 60 years.

Toto Wolff was quick to dismiss suggestions that the retirements were a result of the recent upgrades, while strategist James Vowles shouldered the blame for the failure to take advantage of the Virtual Safety Car. While the mechanical faults are rare, this was not the first strategic error to have cost Mercedes this season. Can they cut them out as the pressure mounts toward the business end of the season?

Ninth time lucky for Grosjean

Spare a thought for poor Romain Grosjean. The Haas driver has come in for a lot of criticism this season after a number of silly errors cost him the chance of scoring points for the US-based team. Things finally came right for the Frenchman in Austria this weekend as a solid drive secured him fifth place on the grid and his first points of the season with a P4. In fact, it was a stellar weekend all round for Guenther Steiner’s team as Kevin Magnussen’s P5 bought the team 22 points in total, their best ever return in their 50th Grand Prix. Brushing off all the negativity, Grosjean later praised the Haas team for sticking with him during his rough ride. But secretly he must be thanking his lucky stars given that Haas are soon to announce their 2019 driver line up. Has he done enough to save himself? Only time will tell.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories