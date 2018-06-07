Mercedes delay new engine until after Canada

Mercedes have delayed the introduction of a new engine until after this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix because of reliability concerns.

The reigning F1 champions said that “quality issues” would mean the new power unit would now be used at the next race in France.

The delay, which also affects Mercedes customers Williams and Force India, would not affect performance in Montreal, the team said.

“All Mercedes-powered cars will be running PU1 (the unit used since Australia) for this weekend, too, before receiving new units in France,” a spokesman said.

The Silver Arrows currently lead both the drivers and constructors championships after six races.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton would equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven victories in Montreal should he win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Renault and Honda will introduce upgraded power units in Canada, although not all drivers may use the upgrade as they try to avoid penalties for exceeding quotas.

The 2018 rules allow only three power units during the entire season.

