Bottas sets the pace as testing concludes in Spain

Valtteri Bottas wrapped up testing at the Circuit de Catalunya with a fastest time of 1:16.904 to finish Wednesday’s running at the top of the timesheets.

The Finnish driver replaced team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the second and final day of the Spanish test as Mercedes opted to stick with their regular drivers.

He posted a best time of 1:16.904 on the supersoft tyres during the morning’s session with that going unbeaten through to the checkered flag.

Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi was second fastest, 0.068s down.

He set his best time on the ultrasoft tyres and was the day’s busiest driver with 148 laps in the SF71H.

While the top two remained the same from the morning’s session, Lando Norris put in a late run to move up to third place.

His day, though, wasn’t without problems as the McLaren reserve driver spun in the morning’s session and brought out the red flags in the afternoon when he stopped out on track with a minor issue.

The day’s other red flag stoppage belonged to Kevin Magnussen, who pulled over between Turns 2 and 3 with an undisclosed problem.

He was fourth quickest ahead of Force India tester Nikita Mazepin and Renault’s Jack Aitken.

Charles Leclerc, Robert Kubica and Pierre Gasly were next in line with Stoffel Vandoorne completing the top ten.

Times

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’16.904 139 laps

2 Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari 1’16.972 0.068 148 laps

3 Lando Norris McLaren 1’18.039 1.135 80 laps

4 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’18.274 1.370 75 laps

5 Nikita Mazepin Force India 1’18.344 1.440 112 laps

6 Jack Aitken Renault 1’18.942 2.038 120 laps

7 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1’18.993 2.089 139 laps

8 Robert Kubica Williams 1’19.253 2.349 123 laps

9 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1’19.410 2.506 39 laps

10 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’19.914 3.010 96 laps

11 Jake Dennis Red Bull 1’20.440 3.536 75 laps

12 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso 1’20.763 3.859 83 laps

13 Nicholas Latifi Force India 1’21.412 4.508 121 laps