Red Bull want Ricciardo decision by August

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said Daniel Ricciardo has until the summer break to decide whether he is staying with the team or other options will be looked at.

The Aussie has been rumoured to have signed an option with Ferrari, creating an exclusivity period with the Scuderia which is believed to be running until the end of June.

But Red Bull have put it in black-and-white terms in when they want to start resolving their 2019 line-up either with or without Ricciardo.

"We do not want to wait forever," Horner told Auto Motor Und Sport. "We have other good options.

"There should be a decision by the summer break at the latest."

Horner reiterated his wish to see Ricciardo stay with the team, but suggested Carlos Sainz would be first in line to replace him.

"Our priority is to continue working with Daniel," he added.

"If that does not work, we'll pull the other options. The most obvious is Carlos Sainz.

"He is under contract with us. And then there are a few young drivers."

