First image of new Mercedes W09 leaked

Mercedes’ W09 has broken cover a little earlier than planned after a photograph of the new car leaked on social media.

Just a day after Toro Rosso’s STR13 was unveiled through a leaked photo, Mercedes’s W09 has greeted the world in a similar fashion.

The new car, which will be officially unveiled at 12:10GMT at Silverstone, features a tweaked livery and the controversial Halo.

The long hours, the late nights, the work of 1,500 people… This! This is what it’s all about! ?#DrivenByEachOther #F1 pic.twitter.com/NSKqiwYLyk — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 22, 2018

Unfortunately for Mercedes, Sky Sports are reporting that the car didn’t get very far on its first run, breaking down in the pit lane.

Mercedes are conducting a day of filming during the unveil meaning they can cover a maximum of 100kms.