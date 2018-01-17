Stroll welcomes Sirotkin’s signing

Lance Stroll is hoping for a close working relationship with Sergey Sirotkin, who will be his Williams team-mate for the 2018 season.
On Tuesday, Williams confirmed that Sirotkin had beaten Robert Kubica to the Williams race-seat with the Polish driver signing on as their reserve driver.
Sirotkin's arrival means Williams will have an inexperienced line-up as Stroll has completed just one season in F1.
"First of all I would like to welcome Sergey to Williams and I am looking forward to having him as my team-mate," said the Canadian.
"I know Sergey and I am sure we will very quickly form a close working relationship.
"I really enjoyed my rookie season with the team, and there were a number of memorable highlights, on which I’ll look to build on in the coming season.
"I’m looking forward to Barcelona, and driving the new FW41 for the first time.”