Formula 1: Top 10 funniest social media posts of 2017

The 2017 Formula One season not only provided us with some great on track battles, but it also provided us with some hilarious social media posts from teams and drivers alike.

Here is a look back at 10 of the funniest posts that we saw throughout the season (in no particular order).

A man on A mission

After Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari failed during the first practice of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the iceman took an unexpected stroll through the desert.

Strike a pose

Meeting supermodel Naomi Campbell inspired Daniel Ricciardo to strike his best pose!

I feel this pose would look better on a lady. Anyways it got me a 5th place today. First part of race was looking more promising then it settled down unfortunately. A lot learned from the weekend so taking some positives away fo show ?? A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

A diplomat in the making

When asked to choose between his favourite neighbour and his superhero dad, Massa junior opted for a politically correct answer instead.

? SNEAK PEEK ? SUNDAY NIGHT FLIGHT just in from @danielricciardo ? Featuring ? @MassaFelipe19 @therealdcf1 & the main man Felipinho ? pic.twitter.com/fcLG1So7l8 — RICCIARDO (@ricciardo) May 14, 2017

Is it summer yet?

Fernando Alonso got a jump start on his summer vacation after the Hungarian Grand Prix by relaxing in parc ferme while the podium ceremony was going on.

When you think you've seen it all… ?? pic.twitter.com/1JpeNNsuuI — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 30, 2017

Dancing on track

Three weeks away from the track resulted in loads of unused energy, so the Red Bull boys decided to let loose by busting a move on the top of Eau rouge.

Getting high

Despite the loss of a potential podium at the Singapore Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso chose to see the lighter side of things.

Singapore airlines ? A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

More than just team mates

Whoever says that team mates cannot get along has clearly not met Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Come back of the year

Lewis Hamilton was having none of Sebastian Vettel during the drivers press conference at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"I passed you a couple of times" ? You left yourself open for that one Seb ? #AbuDhabiGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/YqDPL6WkAI — Formula 1 (@F1) November 23, 2017

Career change?

The Torro Rosso team proved that they should most certainly stick with their day job.

Can our drivers belly dance? You be the judge ? #AbuDhabiGP ? pic.twitter.com/5DInWDWiMQ — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) November 24, 2017

Meat locker

Lewis Hamilton decided to pop into the kitchen during Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to make himself a HAM sandwich.

