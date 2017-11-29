Williams: Kubica did a ‘great job’ in Abu Dhabi

Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe would not reveal any plans for 2018 but did say that Robert Kubica did a "great job" for the team in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Kubica will return to Williams car for a couple of hours on Wednesday afternoon in the second and final day of tyre testing at the Yas Marina circuit but completed the bulk of his work on day one.

The Pole hit a century of laps in a variety of short and long programmes, revealing afterwards that he felt great in the car and was happy with his performance.

That feeling was echoed by the Williams team and Lowe heaped praise on Kubica as he looks to seal a remarkable return to Formula 1.

"Robert did a great job," Lowe said. "We were very happy with that absolutely with the number of laps and with the running altogether.

"He is a driver of tremendous experience and very knowledgeable about his work. His job is a professional racing driver so he has that confident and you can feel it in the garage so everybody's happy with Robert.

"Robert is a driver that we've all admired when he drove in Formula One and even since then.

"It's a great example of his character and that he considered coming back from this accident that he had and fighting away just seeking if he could come back into Formula One."

While a lot of the attention has been on Kubica, Lowe elaborated on what Williams have been able to learn from the Pirelli tyre test ahead of the 2018 season.

He added: "This is a tyre test and it's been really great to work with Robert and Lance as well — the combination of the two — to look at the new tyres for next year.

We covered all the compounds except the super-hard and the hard, but the other five compounds we have gone through — also referencing to the 2017 soft and ultra-soft.

It was fascinating to be able to get the feedback on the tyres and in Robert's case we also had the comparison to the 2014 car, which is also very interesting."

