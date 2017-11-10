Formula 1: The social media championships

With new owners Liberty Media taking over Formula One, the sport has entered a new era. One of the many changes taking place in this new era is the loosening of social media rules.

As a result, we now see more Facebook lives, Instagram story takeovers as well as inter-team Twitter banter over the course of a grand prix weekend.

But which teams and drivers have emerged as true social media masters and secured a spot on the social media podium? FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the figures.

Constructors Championship

#3 – Ferrari:

Facebook: 4.2 million

Instagram: 1.5 million

Twitter: 2 million

Total: 7.7 million

Third place in the constructor’s championship goes to Ferrari. The Maranello based team has one of the largest fan bases due to its history in Formula One. However, the team’s current limited use of social media combined with their driver’s lack of an online presence has lowered their outreach to fans, especially the new generation of Formula One fans, causing them to come in third place with a total of 7.7 million likes and followers.

#2 – Red Bull:

Facebook: 8.3 million

Instagram: 1.6 million

Twitter: 2 million

Total: 11.9 million

In second place comes Red Bull Racing. Red Bull has the most promotional activities of any team on the grid. We see through Facebook lives their energetic drivers eating local fruits in Singapore, making tropical cocktails in Malaysia and trying Capoeira in Brazil. Furthermore, both drivers post online “low downs”, where they share with their fans the highs and lows of their race weekend. The active fan engagement of the Milton Keynes based team has allowed them to secure second place.

#1 – Mercedes:

Facebook: 11 million

Instagram: 1.7 million

Twitter: 1.9 million

Total: 14.5 million

Taking home first place in the social media constructors championship is Mercedes Benz with a grand total of 14.7 million likes and followers across their social media pages. With multiple behind the scenes tours as well as Instagram story takeovers by the drivers, the team together with the drivers actively find new ways of engaging with fans. The team also takes the time to produce post-race videos discussing the race strategies that were used, providing fans insight into the decision-making processes of a grand prix weekend, content that was until recently extremely difficult to come by. With well-produced content as well as driver-led fan engagement, it is no surprise that Mercedes has come out on top in the social media constructors championship.

Drivers Championship

#3 – Daniel Ricciardo:

Facebook: 878 008

Instagram: 1.1 million

Twitter: 1.3 million

Total: 3.2 million

Coming home in third place, we have Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian’s on track overtaking moves as well as his off-track charisma has earned him a world-wide fan base. His humour allows him to stand out in a paddock that is often quite serious. We see Ricciardo joking around with his team mate at press conferences and hijacking his fellow driver’s Instagram while up on the podium. The Australian’s unique personality has resulted in a total of 3.3 million likes and followers.

#2 – Fernando Alonso:

Facebook: 1.8 million

Instagram: 1.8 million

Twitter: 2.5 million

Total: 6.1 million

1,2,3 Rodando ??? A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

Next up in second place we have McLaren’s Fernando Alonso. Having been around in Formula One since the early 2000’s, the Spaniard is currently the second most experienced driver on the grid. Through his distinctive personality and consistent track performances, Alonso has gained a large following over the years, evident by his 6.2 million fans.

#1 – Lewis Hamilton

Facebook: 4.1 million

Instagram: 5.4 million

Twitter: 5 million

Total: 14.5 million

My brothers for 20 years. Now we have the first squad baby. So grateful to have true friends who knew me before I had anything. I didn’t even have a bicycle when I met Jan. Family for life. God Bless you mans and thank you for being with me all these years?? #family #friends #godisthegreatest A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:27am PST

Taking the social media drivers championship trophy home is none other Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes Benz driver has the largest fan base across all three social media platforms. His grand total of 14.5 million is over double that of Alonso’s 6.2 million. Regarded as the pioneer user of social media in Formula One, the Briton not only conducts Instagram lives during the grand prix weekend but he also shares what he does outside of Formula One, whether that may be taking a vacation, attending a fashion show or simply hanging out with his friends. With his astounding on track performances and active social media usage, it is no wonder that Hamilton has the largest social media following in the Formula One paddock, thereby earning him the crown of social media drivers champion.

The Full standings:

