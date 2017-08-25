Raikkonen: New contract doesn’t make you faster

Fastest in his very first practice session after a signing new contract, Kimi Raikkonen says while that has settled a few issues, it has no impact on a driver’s speed.

The Finn topped Friday's first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix before finishing the day P2.

His best in the afternoon on the ultrasofts, a 1:45.015, put him 0.262s behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton

"A new contract doesn't make you go faster, it is just from your side, their side, it is less hassle for me with the same quesitons," he told reporters.

"But it doesn't make you faster or slower but obviously you don't need to worry about it and can concentrate on the real things."

Icy stare. #ScuderiaFerrari #BelgianGP #Kimi7 #SF70H #F1 #Ferrari #PrancingHorse A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari (@scuderiaferrari) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

As for the gap to Mercedes, Raikkonen conceded that Ferrari were perhaps a little closer than many had predicted they would be.

"Probably closer than many other people think.

"It is only Friday so we'll keep working at it and keep improving and see where we end up tomorrow.

"For sure we can go faster."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!