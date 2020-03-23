Steiner: Haas still committed to Formula One

Despite speculation over his team’s future, Gunther Steiner insists Haas will not change their approach when F1 returns.

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner is confident his outfit’s owner remains committed to Formula One.

Gene Haas suggested ahead of the Australian Grand Prix that a poor start to the season would not be favourable as he assesses whether to stay in the sport beyond the 2020 season.

It came after a disappointing year last season saw Haas finish ninth in the constructors’ championship with just 28 points, having been as high as fifth in 2018.

But Steiner believes the comments may have been overblown, having spoken to Haas on raceweek in Melbourne, an event which was ultimately postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I spoke with him, he phoned me up seeing if everything was okay [in Australia],” Steiner told reporters.

“I think he’s committed. He wants to see how we are doing, what is going on with the team. I had 50 minutes with him on the phone. I think he’s still committed.”

Steiner insists his team’s mentality will not change, adding: “I approach every race as a make or break.

“Every race, you do your best, you cannot do more than the maximum. That’s what we always do, wherever we go.

“I wasn’t there when he said that, so I don’t know what’s make and break. I think it was taken a little bit out of context.”