Coronavirus: Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed

The proliferation of COVID-19 has led to the FIA calling off scheduled races in the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco.

The 2020 Formula One season will not begin until June after the FIA announced the postponement of the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco grands prix due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia was due to host the first race of the year last weekend, but the event was cancelled in the wake of McLaren pulling out after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

Races in Bahrain and Vietnam were subsequently called off, with the Chinese Grand Prix having already been put on hold.

That meant the Dutch Grand Prix was due to kick the season off on May 3, but the FIA confirmed a further delay to the schedule on Thursday.

An FIA statement read: “In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.

“Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula 1 and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

“The FIA and Formula 1 continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each grand prix later in the year should the situation improve.

“The FIA and Formula 1 expect to begin the 2020 championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”

F1’s managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn said on Saturday he was optimistic of having a “17-or-18-race championship” by using the mid-season break scheduled for August.

It was announced on Wednesday that mandatory shutdown period had been brought forward to March and April to free up August for postponed races.

However, the F1 calendar is now facing further congestion with three more events hoping for a new date in the schedule.

As things stand, only 15 of the initially planned 22 races have a set date.