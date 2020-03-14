Coronavirus: Postponed Formula One races could be held in August

The four F1 races that were cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus could be rescheduled in August, according to Ross Brawn.

Ross Brawn said races could be staged during August as part of a reshuffle of the 2020 Formula One calendar.

The season is currently scheduled to start on May 3 with the Dutch Grand Prix, after races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China were cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brawn, F1’s managing director of motorsports, said the four-week period in August – when the season typically takes a break – could be used to reschedule missed races.

“Maybe we take a hiatus, we take a pause, and then we use that opportunity to say, ‘Right, for this time at the beginning of the year we won’t have any races, we’ll look at relocating those races later in the year’,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think by freeing up the August break, we give ourselves several weekends where we can have a race. And I think we can build a pretty decent calendar for the rest of the year.

“It will look different, but it will still preserve a good number of races, and they’re exciting races. So, the season’s going to start later, but I think it will be just as entertaining.”

The organisers of the Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix are in consultation with F1 and motorsport governing body the FIA, with the end of May said to be a more likely target for hosting those events.

Brawn offered a positive outlook on the chances of completing the season, despite admitting the sport is in “unchartered territory”.

He said: “I’m pretty optimistic that we can have a good 17-to-18-race championship or more.

“I think we can squeeze them in. But it depends on when the season will start.”