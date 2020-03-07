Bahrain F1 Grand Prix puts ticket sales on hold due to Coronavirus concerns

It has been confirmed that the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix organisers have suspended ticket sales for the upcoming race while they continue to assess how many spectators will be allowed to attend in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the Bahrain International Circuit said that refunds for already-sold tickets could be offered or more tickets could be put on sale, depending on the outcome of the Coronavirus outbreak.

“The best way to describe it is we paused ticket sales,” he said, before adding:

“So now, at the moment, you cannot buy a ticket for the race.”

A statement issued by the Bahrain International Circuit said that organisers needed to “ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines”.

The spokesman said this meant looking at the capacity and adjusting it accordingly.

“Depending on the final number we get to on capacity… we can either issue new tickets for sale, if that capacity increases, or we would need to refund certain ticket holders,” he explained.

The Bahrain F1 Grand Prix is the first of its kind in the Middle East, having joined the annual F1 calendar in 2004. It is also the Gulf kingdom’s biggest global sporting event.

In the past few years, it was held at night under floodlights, and in 2019, the event reported a record three-day crowd of 97,000, with 34,000 coming on one day alone.

