Lewis Hamilton is still in no rush to enter contract talks with Mercedes amid “crazy” speculation over his future.

The six-time Formula One world champion is in the final year of his deal and continues to be linked with a move to Ferrari.

Hamilton reiterated that he is not in a hurry to hold negotiations with the Silver Arrows, but expects to get around the table in the near future as the 35-year-old prepares to start the defence of his title next month.

“We haven’t sat down and talked yet,” said the Briton as he and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff talked to Sky Sports F1.

“It’s crazy because there’s all these talks in the media and everything.

“I have a certain approach normally in the sense that I don’t stress. I trust Toto and we have that trust between us.

“We have told each other basically what our goals are, and what our aims are, and our commitments and so I don’t ever feel there’s necessarily always a rush.

“But sometimes Toto’s like ‘is everything okay?’. So we always keep the channel open and I’m sure in the near future we’ll start to sit down. But I don’t feel stressed.”

Team principal Wolff is also relaxed about Hamilton’s future.

The German said: “I texted Lewis the other day and [said] I’m reading all these comments in the press about our negotiations and that Lewis is asking for so much money – we have never talked about it. It’s all made up.

“Then I said maybe we should sit down one day and have the chat. But I think I know so well where he’s going to go, you know where I am, it’s about finding a day where we spend a few hours together. That’s what we’ve done in the past.”