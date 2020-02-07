Gooey Lewis and the news: F1 king Lewis Hamilton thrilled to spend ‘quality time’ with dad Anthony Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has rediscovered a spark in his relationship with dad Anthony, as the world champion shapes up well for the new F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton feels in great shape to launch his bid for a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title and says he has rekindled his close relationship with dad Anthony.

Ahead of the new season starting in Australia next month, Hamilton has been training hard to ensure he is among the fittest drivers on the grid.

He is one short of Michael Schumacher’s record haul of championship triumphs after winning five of the last six drivers’ titles.

Hamilton posted pictures on Instagram of himself training in Singapore on Thursday, and the 35-year-old said he was closing in on the physique that will ensure he starts the campaign at a physical peak.

“This has been one of the best winters I’ve had training,” Hamilton wrote.

“Last year I arrived into testing with a lot of water weight and around 78kg. This year, I’m at a better weight of 73kg. Still have more fat to burn off and more muscle to add but on the way. Consistency is key! If you are wanting to get in shape, you can do it. Just depends how much you want it. Let’s go guys.”

Hamilton has found time to rebuild a family bond too, since wrapping up the 2019 championship, saying spending time with his father has highlighted how both men became “so immersed in the drive to succeed that we lost sight of what was most important, our relationship”.

Anthony Hamilton was a key figure in his son’s career, but their close connection began to show cracks early in Lewis’ Formula One career.

Lewis Hamilton employed his father as his manager until that working relationship fractured in 2010, with the new star of world motor racing deciding he needed a change.

There have been fond reconciliations since, and now Hamilton is determined to re-establish the powerful father-son dynamic that helped him scale the heights of his sport.

“Our journey hasn’t been an easy one, we’ve faced so many obstacles as individuals but also as a family,” the Mercedes star wrote.

“My dad and I haven’t had the easiest of relationships. He worked so hard to create an opportunity for us as a family and because of him I am where I am today.

“In the search for success, with all the pressure it put on us all, we were so immersed in the drive to succeed that we lost sight of what was most important, our relationship.

“Over time, we lost that father son bond and it has been something we have both wanted back for so long.

“The past couple years we’ve been growing closer and this winter break I asked my dad to come visit me so we could spend some time together, just us.

“We hadn’t done this before so to finally get to spend quality time with him has brought me so much happiness. I just wanted to share this with you.

“Family is the most important thing in the world. You can’t choose your family but you can make it work with them no matter your differences, they are the ones that will be there when you have nothing. Sending everyone positivity and love.”