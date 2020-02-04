Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton is ‘very good, but not God’ – Max Verstappen

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton is “definitely one of the best” but the world champion is “not God”.

Max Verstappen declared Lewis Hamilton is “very good, but not God” and hopes Red Bull can provide him with a car capable of ending the Brit’s dominance this year.

Hamilton eased to a sixth Formula One title last year – and a fifth in the last six seasons – with Valtteri Bottas making it a Mercedes one-two.

Verstappen finished third in the driver standings, 135 points adrift of Hamilton after winning three races in 2019.

The Dutchman rates Hamilton highly, but says he is not invincible.

“Lewis is very good, he is definitely one of the best, but he is not God,” the Dutchman said at a Red Bull media event in London.

“Maybe God is with him but he’s not God.”

Verstappen is optimistic Red Bull can be more of a threat this season but knows only time will tell if they are capable of mounting a serious challenge.

“I think last year already it was good, especially in a transition year like we had, it was very promising,” he said.

“We really want to mount a challenge to especially Mercedes and I think we can do that.

“Of course we have to wait and see from testing, but I’m very much looking forward to it. Everybody’s fired up. Everybody’s very motivated, especially also coming off last year in the end. We were very competitive.

“We knew where we had to work on but you cannot solve that within two, three weekends, so because we tried a few things to learn and understand for this year, we are working in the right direction.

“But of course now it’s also up to us to develop more than Mercedes and Ferrari during the winter. We have to start strong from the very first race, we have to be there.”