I closed a chapter with F1 return, says Robert Kubica

A poor Williams car meant Robert Kubica did not enjoy success in 2019, but he was glad to have completed his return to Formula One.

Robert Kubica says his difficult year back in Formula One was, on balance, worthwhile despite the lack of competitiveness from his Williams car.

After eight years away from the top level of motorsport having suffered a massive rallying crash in 2011 that left him with a partially severed arm, the Pole partnered George Russell in the 2019 season.

Kubica leaves F1 once more having recorded Williams’ only point of the season, but was outqualified by Russell at all 21 races, with the two men largely battling amongst themselves at the back.

“I’m a person who is living for challenges, which is living for trying to achieve the targets and trying to achieve what your path is,” Kubica, whose seat will be filled by Nicholas Latifi in 2020 said, per Autosport.

“If I arrive after many years being away from the sport to try to be back in F1, it means that this was my objective.

“I did want to try to see if I was able to drive and I am able to be back, although I have been away for a long time and I have limitations.

“If I have to answer if it was worth it, I say yes.

“I was kind of split, honestly, and I think by coming back to Formula One I closed a chapter, which was probably the most important one from my life, looking at the period I went through with the circumstances and consequences of the accident in 2011.”

Kubica acknowledged Williams’ struggles during the season meant he had lost out on an opportunity to enjoy the thrill of hard racing against rivals.

The 35-year-old added: “You live for achieving and, coming back to Formula One, you want to do good in races and want to deliver.

“You want to be racing and this is something which I think I missed most this year.”