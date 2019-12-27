Michael Schumacher’s wife gives cryptic update on F1 legend’s health

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corrina has given a cryptic update on the F1 legend’s health. Coming Sunday (29th December) will be the sixth anniversary of Schumacher’s unfortunate skiing accident in Meribel, France.

In a statement issued to the former F1 champion’s fans in his hometown of Kerpen in Germany, Corrina called for togetherness, stating that ‘many small particles can form a huge mosaic’.

“Many small particles can form a huge mosaic,” she said as per Independent. “Together you are stronger, and that is exactly how combined forces of the KeepFighting movement make it easier to encourage others.”

Schumacher had injured his head in a tragic accident when he was out skiing with his then 14-yer-old son, Mick, in the French Alps back in 2013. The family had issued an update on the F1 legend’s health in January 2019.

In the statement, his family had said: “You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand we are following Michael’s wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as [his] health… in privacy.

“At the same time we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy 2019.”